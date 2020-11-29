DEAR DR. ROACH: I am scheduled to play tennis with my friend tonight. His son tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic as of yesterday. He has not seen his son for at least one week before the diagnosis.
Is my friend safe, and would it therefore be safe for me to play tennis with him? He seems to think he would have needed to see him 3 to 5 days before diagnosis/symptoms to be at risk. What say you? — J.G.
ANSWER: It is not safe to play tennis with your friend. A person with COVID is potentially infectious for 10 days.
Had your friend and his son been exposed at the same time, your friend could be infectious now with an asymptomatic case. It’s also possible that your friend got exposed by his son.
Symptoms normally begin within six days after exposure, and your friend would have to have an asymptomatic case to be contagious now. People seem to be most contagious in the early stages.
Still, you cannot be sure your friend is not contagious. For that reason, waiting two weeks from the time of exposure is best. Of course, if you live in an area of ongoing transmission, anyone who is not isolating themselves carefully might be exposed, and that means that you need to consider everyone as potentially contagious.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 88-year-old woman in good health except that I have had a lot of leg and back pain in the past two or so years. I had spinal stenosis, and I have arthritis as well.
A vascular surgeon performed a lower extremity duplex Doppler test. It showed an ankle-brachial index of 0.76 on the right and 0.57 on the left.
The surgeon said nothing has changed since the last test and that I should see him again in a year.
I need help because I’m in pain, and there is no medication that helps. I stay fairly active and take care of my 93-year-old husband who suffers from dementia. — F.P.
ANSWER: The arterial-brachial index is a measure of blockages in the arteries. Levels between 0.4 and 0.9 often come with symptoms. The symptoms of blocked arteries are pain with exercise, which goes away within a minute or so of stopping exercise. This is due to the muscles not getting enough oxygen-rich blood to support activity. As the arterial-brachial index gets lower, below 0.4, leg pain may occur even at rest, and people are at risk for nonhealing ulcers.
Arthritis and spinal stenosis may cause leg pain as well, but the characteristics of the pain are usually different enough that a careful history can sort out which is the likely cause of the pain. Sometimes it is hard to determine, and further testing is needed. If the pain is thought to be from the blockages, then a stent or similar procedure to open the arteries would be considered.
A vascular surgeon is an expert in management of blockages in arteries, and it sounds like he doesn’t think your symptoms are due to blockages. I would recommend you confirm that with the surgeon, and if that’s true, then you should discuss your arthritis symptoms and spinal stenosis with your regular family doctor, who may wish to get further testing or refer you to an expert.
I understand you have tried medications. Making as sure as possible of the cause of the pain is important, as it will help decide whether medication or other intervention (with caution due to your being 88) is appropriate.