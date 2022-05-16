 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To Your Good Health

Dr. Roach: Dissociative identity disorder often misrepresented in media

Roach mug

DEAR DR. ROACH: What is dissociative identity disorder? There are a lot of movies and TV shows about it. — Anonymous

ANSWER: Most people will be more familiar with dissociative identity disorder’s former name: multiple personality disorder. DID is a complex psychiatric disorder that has been frequently mischaracterized in the media. The hallmarks of the disorder are memory problems (gaps in recall of personal events or information) and two or more distinct personality states, which are sometimes called “alters.” The different personalities are very seldom dramatically different from each other in the way the media frequently portrays.

However, the different personality states are often perceived by the person or by others as having different abilities and behaviors, and sometimes include perceived age, gender and sexual orientation differences. Still, the different personalities in a person with DID are better thought of as different facets of the person than as different people living in the same body. It is uncommon but not rare; estimated to occur in about 1% of the population.

People are also reading…

The majority of people with DID have a history of abuse during childhood, especially sexual or physical abuse. But it can be some other type of severe trauma during childhood, usually before the age of 6.

A person with DID frequently experiences hours-long gaps in their memory. During this period of time, others may report a marked change in mood or behavior, including angry outbursts. DID is frequently misdiagnosed or never diagnosed, and this is more confusing because many people with DID may also have other psychiatric illnesses, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or borderline personality disorder.

Depression, sometimes with suicidal behavior, is common in DID. However, the media portrayals of a person with DID as being violent are incorrect and unfair. People with DID are not more likely to be violent than anyone else.

You can read more about dissociative disorders here: www.isst-d.org/public-resources-home.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My problem is canker sores. I have had them occasionally in the past, but now I have one or two in my mouth constantly. This has been going on for the past year or more. I have seen my dentist, cardiologist, dermatologist and my family physician. I’ve gotten no real help except for pain control (“magic mouthwash” and Chloraseptic). I gargle a salt solution every three or four hours. My question: Is there a doctor that I should be seeing that covers mouth canker sores? — L.P.

ANSWER: Canker sores are known technically as aphthous ulcers. They are completely different from cold sores, which are caused by herpes simplex viruses, although an exam by an experienced doctor is sometimes needed to tell them apart. It’s not clear what causes them. They may be related to abnormalities in the immune system. Stress can trigger them.

Many people note an association between canker sores and a common toothpaste ingredient called sodium lauryl sulfate. And if your toothpaste has that, stopping it in favor of an SLS-free toothpaste may dramatically help your symptoms. Lysine (an amino acid) supplements are often advised but have poor data supporting their use. However, many of my readers have told me it’s effective for them.

Steroid creams (such as Kenalog) applied on the sore speed healing. A dermatologist often has expertise in this problem.

Email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage?

EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage?

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit the biggest U.S. brands. So what should you do if you can't find formula? Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out. Most regular baby formulas contain the same basic ingredients and nutrients, so parents using those products shouldn’t hesitate to buy a different brand if they’re having trouble finding their regular one. Parents of infants requiring specialty formulas should talk to their doctor if they can’t find those products.

GOP fears far-right candidate will be PA governor nominee

GOP fears far-right candidate will be PA governor nominee

With six days until Pennsylvania’s primary, Republicans are openly worrying that a leading candidate in the crowded GOP field running for governor is unelectable in the fall general election. Doug Mastriano, a state senator since 2019, has run to the right of the nine-person Republican field and against the party’s establishment in a state still roiled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless election conspiracy theories. Dave Ball, the chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, said Republicans are concerned that Mastriano’s appeal is narrow. But, he says, Republicans will need Mastriano and his voters, and vice versa, to beat Shapiro, regardless of who wins the primary.

Louisiana justices toss COVID-related charges against pastor

Louisiana justices toss COVID-related charges against pastor

The Louisiana Supreme Court has thrown out charges against a pastor who flouted coronavirus pandemic restrictions on gatherings. The majority ruled that Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive orders violated the Rev. Tony Spell's freedom of religion because of many secular exemptions. The high court said there wasn't any proof that exempted activities were less risky than church services. Two justices dissented, saying more facts were needed. For instance, Chief Justice John Weimer wrote that there was no evidence either way about whether any churches' religious worship or practices were adversely affected when they held services outdoors or online. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News