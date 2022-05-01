 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To Your Good Health

Dr. Roach: Fourth dose of COVID vaccine recommendations

Roach mug

DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I are both in our late 60s. She has gotten three doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and I have gotten three doses of the Moderna, only because that was what was available when we got our first dose. Because of our age, we are considering getting a second booster dose. I know the recommendation is that either vaccine would be fine, but we've heard that since the two vaccines attack the virus differently, it might be a good idea to switch vaccines, so I would get the Pfizer and she would get the Moderna. What are your thoughts? — T.A.

ANSWER: It is indeed true that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, although very similar, do have different effects on the immune system. So there are some experts who recommend switching vaccines, just as you've suggested. Both vaccines are excellent at preventing severe disease and at raising antibodies, but the types of antibodies are a little different, and the effects on T-cells, the other main arm of the immune system, are also different. Most of the studies showing benefit have used boosters of the same type as the original series, so that's also a perfectly good option. I took my fourth dose using the mRNA vaccine booster that was different from the last three I had gotten.

People are also reading…

Initial studies looking at booster shots that have been optimized for the omicron variant have not shown better outcomes than the original vaccine, so I would not wait for a new formulation. Those who are in the group recommended for a fourth dose by the Food and Drug Administration (all adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and anyone over 50 or with moderate to severe immunocompromise who had their third dose four or more months ago) should consider getting their vaccine now. I recommend those at highest risk, such as older adults (over 75, or in a nursing home), those with diabetes or those with immune deficiency such as organ transplant, get a vaccine now.

People who had a recent (within one year) confirmed COVID infection AND three doses of vaccine have a high level of protection and probably do not need a fourth dose.

DEAR DR. ROACH: If one takes blood pressure medication (losartan) in the evening, is it OK to eat grapefruit in the morning? Are there other foods that can interfere with blood pressure medications? Does the time of day make a difference? — D.L.

ANSWER: Grapefruit juice can interfere with metabolism of some drugs, making some more toxic and others less effective. There are only a few drugs where this effect is large, such as some HIV medicines. Losartan and grapefruit juice have minimal interaction.

Sometimes, separating the drug and grapefruit juice is enough to eliminate the interaction, but in other cases, grapefruit juice should be enjoyed only sparingly or not at all. Your pharmacist is the expert in this.

The major food concern with losartan is high potassium foods. A few people, such as those with kidney disease, may need to limit potassium intake while on losartan or similar medicines. Your doctor is the expert in this.

Email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

The older you are, the less you fret about staying in your own home or community as you age. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that people 65 or older feel much better prepared to age in place than those 50-64. Among those 65 or older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10. The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.

Rio's dazzling Carnival parade resumes after pandemic hiatus

Rio's dazzling Carnival parade resumes after pandemic hiatus

Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival parade have returned after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19-pandemic. The top samba schools’ colorful floats and flamboyant dancers began entering the Sambadrome grounds late Friday to parade before tens of thousands of fans on the first evening of the two-night spectacle. Rio’s Sambadrome has been home to the parade since the 1980s, and is a symbol of Brazil’s Carnival festivities. During the pandemic, it was a shelter for more than 400 homeless people and also served as a vaccination station. 

Administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill

Administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill

President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. The administration is trying to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus. Paxlovid is produced by Pfizer and was first approved in December. Supply of the regimen was initially very limited. But as COVID-19 cases across the country have fallen and manufacturing has increased, it is now far more abundant. The White House said Tuesday it is moving to raise awareness of the pill and taking steps to make it easier to access.

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry's testimony Tuesday came as a civil lawsuit between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. Curry on Tuesday also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

Stiff winds fan wildfires in Southwest

Stiff winds fan wildfires in Southwest

Firefighters responded to dangerously dry and windy conditions Friday as they labored to stem the spread wildfires in the Southwest. At least 166 homes have been destroyed in one rural county in northeast New Mexico since the biggest fire burning in the U.S. started racing through small towns northeast of Santa Fe last week. New emergency evacuations were ordered Friday in the drought-stricken region as heavy winds fanned wildfire flames. Fire behavior experts say the conditions are a recipe for disaster where timber is drier than kiln-dried wood.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is defending granting clemency to dozens of people, including for a man convicted of murdering a teenager and whose release from prison is coming under fire from prosecutors and sheriffs. Brown is a Democrat who isn't running for reelection this year because of term limits. She has been criticized by Republicans as being soft on crime. However, Brown says she has denied the vast majority of clemency requests. The governor's office says this man deserves a second chance because he was a teenager when the crime was committed and he has undergone a personal transformation behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News