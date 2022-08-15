 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To Your Good Health

Dr. Roach: Hiatal hernia is not correlated to asthma medication

Roach mug

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 80 years old, still work full-time and have generally good health, except for adult-onset asthma. Advair 250/50 was prescribed for me over 10 years ago, and I’ve been taking it regularly each morning, thoroughly rinsing each time to prevent thrush.

About five years ago, I developed an abdominal hernia just below my waistline. My primary physician referred me to a general surgeon, who did a very thorough exam, including an MRI from the jaw down. He discovered an esophageal hernia in addition to the abdominal hernia, and told me that a specialist would have to perform the double surgery. His advice was to avoid surgery, leaving it as a last resort. He prescribed famotidine twice daily to preclude acid reflux. That generally works, but not always.

My question is, does Advair 250/50 cause or contribute to an esophageal hernia?

People are also reading…

ANSWER: A hiatal hernia (“hiatus” means “gap” in Latin), also called an esophageal or paraoesophageal hernia, is when the hole in the diaphragm through which the esophagus passes is larger than normal, so other abdominal organs, especially the stomach, can slide through the hole from the abdomen into the chest.

Most hiatal hernias are thought to be congenital, meaning you were born with the propensity to have a larger-than-needed hole in the diaphragm. Most people with this condition have no symptoms and do not need treatment. The unusual person with symptoms from a sliding hiatal hernia is usually treated medically. Like you, they are prescribed famotidine, which reduces stomach acid. In the rare case when the paraoesophageal hernia is so large that the stomach gets stuck inside the chest, or when other abdominal organs enter the chest, a person may require surgery.

Neither asthma nor Advair, a combination of an inhaled steroid (fluticasone) and a long-acting beta agonist (salmeterol), is related to hiatal hernias.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 63-year-old male who does weight-bearing exercises three or four times a week. I also am on multiple blood pressure meds, including atenolol, which slows the heart rate. What is the target heart rate while on this drug, for maximum cardiac health?

ANSWER: There are two ways to answer your question, the difference being the target resting heart rate and the target exercise heart rate.

The goal for atenolol as a blood pressure medicine is not the resting heart rate, but the resting blood pressure. However, atenolol and other beta blockers are seldom used as the first medicine to treat blood pressure, except in cases where beta blockers also are useful for something else.

Still, when a person requires multiple medications, beta blockers are often used as a second- or third-line treatment. If a person has good control of their blood pressure at a heart rate of 80, the medication is successful. However, most times, the resting heart rate needs to be in the 50s or 60s for the blood pressure to come down to goal in a patient taking a beta blocker.

The target exercise heart rate is usually recommended to be between 55% and 85% of your maximum heart rate, which can be measured by a stress test, or estimated by a calculator. Unfortunately, the calculator is only a rough guide at best, especially in women and in middle-aged (or older) people, and beta blockers have variable effects on individuals.

Email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the state courts to allow her to implement a 2018 law banning most abortions. The law was permanently blocked by a judge in 2019 as unconstitutional. Reynolds previously said she planned to take the matter to court instead of calling a special session to hold a divisive abortion debate and vote just months before she and several other Republican leaders run for reelection. The court filing Thursday is just the first step in a legal battle that could take months to resolve and is likely to end up before the state Supreme Court again. The law would ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Time-Restricted Eating Early in Day More Effective for Weight Loss

Time-Restricted Eating Early in Day More Effective for Weight Loss

MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Time-restricted eating (TRE) by eating early in the day (eTRE) is more effective for weight loss at 14 weeks than eating over a period of 12 or more hours daily, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News