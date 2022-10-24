 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To Your Good Health

Dr. Roach: Male friend reluctant to receive advice regarding his prostate

Roach mug

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a health scare about my prostate, but fortunately, I was able to get it treated successfully. Because of my close call (I was diagnosed with a moderately aggressive prostate cancer and was apparently cured by surgery), I encourage my male friends to seek medical advice for prostate issues. But one friend seems cynical and reluctant to seek medical advice. Without being too pushy, how do I convince him it’s in his own best interest to see a doctor?

ANSWER: Most women know they need regular screenings for breast and cervical cancer, and I usually have little trouble convincing both men and women to receive colon cancer screenings. However, prostate cancer screening has been a controversial topic, and many men don’t want to think about it, let alone act on it. Even the rectal exam has been a cause for many men to avoid prostate cancer screening. (Good news, guys: You don’t need the rectal exam anymore.)

People are also reading…

The PSA blood test is the primary screening modality now, and it is recommended for men from about age 50 to age 75 (family history, other risk factors and other medical issues a man has are taken into account for starting and stopping screening). Most men will have a low PSA level and will be recommended repeat testing every one to two years. Men with an abnormal level, or one that has greatly increased, even if it isn’t yet very high, will be recommended follow-up testing with a urologist. Many of these results will show a benign cause.

However, some men with a high PSA will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, but many cases of prostate cancer found by screening are of the low-risk variety: These are usually observed over time as part of an active surveillance process. This approach minimizes the amount of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy treatment needed to be given. A few men will have what you had: a prostate cancer that is destined to spread, but was caught in time to prevent that. It’s precisely for your situation that we recommend PSA screening.

You are in a position to share that with your reluctant friend, if you are comfortable doing so. A personal story is a powerful motivator. Of course, it’s his decision, but letting him know the test is easy and can lead to a potentially life-extending outcome may motivate him to get care. Hopefully, his doctor can find out why he is reluctant and cynical, and address his concerns.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I understand that flu shots lose their potency over time, so I am wondering if I should wait until I am closer to the peak of flu season before I get my shot?

ANSWER: I’d recommend getting it now, if you haven’t already. It is true that flu shots provide protection that wanes, but they provide pretty good immunity for about six months. The flu season normally starts in December where I practice and lasts until around April or May (humidity has a lot to do with flu seasonality, as does the fact that people tend to be indoors more during the winter). Getting a flu shot now should still provide protection all the way until the end of flu season. I don’t normally recommend getting the flu shot as soon as they come out in August, for just the reason you are concerned about.

Email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

How the flu shot is determined each year

How the flu shot is determined each year

The CDC recommends that, with few exceptions, anyone age 6 months or older get vaccinated against the flu. Here's a look at how the flu shot is developed each year and why it's important.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News