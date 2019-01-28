DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old man in reasonably good health. I am physically active and at normal weight. About a month and a half ago, I suddenly experienced very sharp neck pain upon waking, a severe pain that prevented me from turning my neck. Some days later, my doctor indicated that time will heal it. Blood tests were normal.
This neck pain still bothers me, although the severity has appreciably declined. A chiropractor did not help. Is this something I just should live with and assume that it will eventually go away, or could there be a more insidious cause for it? — L.H.
ANSWER: Although there are many causes for sudden onset of neck pain, the description you give is most consistent with torticollis, also called “wryneck” or just “twisted neck,” which is what “torticollis” means in Latin.
Most cases of torticollis in adults are spontaneous, often relating to minor trauma, and your description of it coming on upon or immediately after waking is common. It is often due to damage to the muscle, which can spasm, causing the head to be turned to one side and sometimes downward. Torticollis may resolve in a few days, but several weeks is not uncommon.
However, six weeks is getting on to being a long time to continue to have symptoms. Blood testing is not commonly used to make a diagnosis, as most of the concerning possibilities are seen primarily by imaging studies, whether plane (i.e., taken in a single plane) X-rays or a CT or MRI scan. The list of more serious conditions that can present themselves with neck pain is long, but especially includes a herniated disc and osteoarthritis. At age 77, a more thorough evaluation is appropriate after six weeks.
I would say it’s time for a re-evaluation. If your doctor needs help, a neurologist is likely to have a lot of expertise with this condition.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My roommate will throw out food that is one day past the expiration date, but has prescription drugs that are over 10 years old in the medicine cabinet. Are old drugs dangerous or just ineffective? — R.D.
ANSWER: I think your roommate is wrong on both counts: Most food is good at least a few days after its listed expiration, and keeping expired medication way past its due date is potentially dangerous.
Expired medication, certainly if it’s a year past its expiration date, often is ineffective. There are exceptions — some medications are very stable if kept dark and cool — but it is not wise to count on that. Further, a few medicines, especially the tetracycline class of antibiotics, actually are dangerous and may cause kidney damage if taken past their expiration date. This is almost unheard of nowadays, fortunately.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a severe case of shingles several years ago, after I had had the shingles vaccine that was available at that time. Should I get the new vaccine, even though I’ve already had shingles? There seems to be divided opinions on it. — P.C.
ANSWER: Most authorities still would recommend the new and much more effective Shingrix vaccine to someone in your situation. I’m sure you don’t want another case of shingles, and it is possible to get shingles more than once. However, the risk is still low in absolute terms, so I wouldn’t say this is a very high priority. Given the difficulty finding the vaccine in many parts of the U.S., you could safely wait until it is more available. In my opinion, the harm of an adverse reaction is so small that even the modest benefit in reducing risk is worth it. Cost is an issue for some people.