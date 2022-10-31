 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To Your Good Health

Dr. Roach: Swallowing pills together is OK, unless meds shouldn't interact

Roach mug

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have always wondered if it matters if you swallow a bunch of pills in one swallow or if it would be better to space them out. I take a bunch, like Eliquis, dicyclomine, gabapentin, etc.

ANSWER: With most pills, it’s OK to take them as a bunch together, if you can tolerate doing so (I’ve known people who have a tough time taking multiple pills at the same time due to gagging). There are a few combinations of pills that shouldn’t be taken together, such as tetracyclines and calcium, but these should be labeled clearly on your bottle. A few medicines, like alendronate (Fosamax), can’t be taken with any other medicines. Some medicines, including all the ones you mentioned, can cause sedation, which can be worse if taken together.

As always, your pharmacist is your best friend for questions about medication interactions.

People are also reading…

DEAR DR. ROACH: Despite having family history of high cholesterol (including early death due to heart failure), I was told at 53 that my 10-year risk is not alarming. I do not smoke or drink.

I recently had some tests done and was told that my Lipoprotein (a) is above normal. I am wondering if that may explain my concern of why, despite keeping a very careful diet over two decades (and a fairly good Mediterranean diet before, as well) and an ideal BMI, my figures are not getting better. (I still have a high LDL, low HDL and high triglycerides.)

After I recovered from COVID, I seemed to have a high pulse and was advised that my stress ECG is positive. I find aerobic exercise very challenging but keep active when I can. I tend to be anemic and feel tired very often due to heavy periods, but I take iron supplements.

What should I do concerning my cholesterol in my blood? I am concerned that my high figures may indicate a silent serious illness.

ANSWER: The 10-year risk is a good place to start in deciding whether elevated cholesterol needs to be treated; however, the 10-year risk does not consider some risk factors, including the high Lp(a), which is an independent risk factor on top of your high LDL and low HDL. The Lp(a) doesn’t affect the other cholesterol numbers.

Diet and exercise do tend to help cholesterol numbers, and definitely help reduce heart disease risk, but it is possible to have cholesterol results that are not ideal despite a very good lifestyle.

A positive stress test is a concerning finding and is usually followed up by a definitive test for blockages in the artery, such as an angiogram. The results of that will absolutely guide your cardiologist as far as further treatment, including whether you need treatment for your cholesterol numbers.

Although statin drugs do not reduce Lp(a), they do reduce the risk of heart disease in people with elevated levels of Lp(a). I follow the advice of experts who recommend a lower threshold for medication treatment in people with high Lp(a) levels, especially in people with a family history of heart blockages or heart attacks.

Email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration

Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration

A massive recall of sleep apnea machines is expected to drag into next year. That's caused frustration for U.S. patients and led federal officials to consider rare legal steps to speed the replacement effort. Dutch manufacturer Philips has recalled more than 5 million machines worldwide due to foam that can deteriorate, releasing potentially harmful byproducts. While customers were supposed to receive new machines within a year, the company says shipments will continue into 2023. That's left many U.S. patients to choose between using a recalled device or trying other risky remedies. U.S. regulators have warned they may take the unprecedented step of ordering Philips to step up its effort.

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

A woman is accusing Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion. The accusation comes weeks after a former girlfriend said Walker did the same for her in 2009. Walker is dismissing the latest claim as more “foolishness” and “all a lie," similar to how he denounced the first woman's allegation. The woman who came forward Wednesday is identified only as “Jane Doe," and says she's not revealing her identity because she fears “reprisals against myself, my family and my livelihood.” She said in a call set up by her lawyer that Walker pressured her into an abortion and paid for one after she became pregnant while Walker was married to his first wife.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News