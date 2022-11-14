 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To Your Good Health

Dr. Roach: Ten-year fracture risk determines need for osteoporosis meds

Roach mug

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77 and have been diagnosed with osteoporosis. I am taking Fosamax and taking all the steps recommended for strengthening bones. But I have two questions: First, is it possible to avoid a fracture without taking medication. Second, is it necessary to avoid coffee completely? I am confused about both questions, having read a lot of conflicting information online. I recently finished reading a book that strongly condemned osteoporosis medication, and have also read that coffee is OK, even good for bones; though, other sources say it leeches calcium from bones. I would appreciate some clarity on these issues.

ANSWER: I have also read dire warnings about osteoporosis drugs, particularly the bisphosphonate class such as alendronate (Fosamax), but the truth is more complex than it first appears.

The most important thing to realize is that every person has their own individual risk of developing an osteoporotic-type fracture. For young, healthy people with strong bones, the risk is very small, but as we age, the risk of fracture increases. Many medical conditions, as well as diet, exercise and some medications, affect the risk of fracture. Whether we are men or women, and even what our ethnicity is, affects fracture risk. The bone mineral density measured by a DEXA scan provides much information, but an accurate fracture risk prediction needs to take a person’s whole history into account. Only people at high risk for a fracture should be taking medication like Fosamax.

People are also reading…

A standard guideline is that people should be recommended medication therapy if their 10-year risk of a hip fracture is greater than 3%, or their 10-year risk of any kind of major osteoporotic fracture is 20% or higher. If a person’s risk is less than these numbers, they may be subjecting themselves to the risk of medication unnecessarily. The FRAX score is a standardized, country-specific way of estimating risk (www.sheffield.ac.uk/FRAX/tool.aspx).

If a group of people has a risk of fracture of 20% in the next 10 years, then 80% of them will not have a fracture if they don’t take medication. Like treatment for high blood pressure or high cholesterol, medication treatment helps only a small proportion of those who receive it. We don’t have the ability to predict with certainty who will have a bad outcome from these conditions, so we recommend treating people at some degree of risk.

Treating only higher-risk patients leads to the drug helping a higher proportion of the group, but some people who were not offered medication will develop the bad outcome we’re trying to avoid. A person who gets a hip fracture that could have been prevented with medication treatment is a tragedy. In my opinion, a person should know the risks of treatment and the risk of withholding treatment before making a decision.

The calcium question is also controversial, but while it is true that caffeine causes the body to lose calcium, if you take in enough calcium through diet, coffee does not seem to increase your risk of a fracture.

Email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 mistakes you’re making with Medicare open enrollment

5 mistakes you’re making with Medicare open enrollment

Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don’t understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising, and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a recent report. This leads to Medicare open enrollment misses, including not confirming that your providers are in-network for the next plan year and not comparing your prescription drug coverage with other available options. Here’s how to make the most of your Medicare choices this year.

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. The program was already on hold while a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by a half-dozen states challenging it. District Court Judge Mark Pittman said Thursday that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. Pittman is an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth. The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News