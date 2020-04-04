Bruce Halper has a concern: Almost every evening, the 59-year-old musician sees about 10 teens playing basketball in the park across the street from his Tucson home.
“These kids are out there every night, and there are families there during the day,” he says.
On the other side of town, pick-up soccer games have been happening, and around the university, men have been spotted playing basketball together.
With the coronavirus becoming a bigger threat every day in Pima County, Halper wonders if that is wise.
Well, yes, sort of, and no, says Aaron Pacheco with the Pima County Health Department.
“One thing we don’t want to discourage is people doing things to stay active and healthy,” he said. “This outbreak will take a toll on our physical and mental health. It can be scary and nerve wracking being stuck in the house.”
So sure, get up and go outside. But keep your distance, he adds.
“It makes total sense that people want to go out and about,” Halper says. “Do that, but also practice social distancing. That’s an important component.”
The Centers for Disease Control recommends a 6-foot distance at all times. While Pachecho notes that there’s no rule forbidding pick-up games, contact sports are not safe during the virus outbreak.
“Reducing your contact reduces your ability to become infected,” he says. “When you prevent yourself from becoming infected, you prevent spreading it to others. You aren’t just doing that for yourself, you are doing it for all of us.”
Both the City of Tucson and Pima County made the decision to close playgrounds, splash pads, ramadas and some sports courts before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called for the same, but still advocated for public parks to remain open to the greatest extent possible.
Pima County will also shut down Agua Caliente Park for Easter Sunday, a popular day for the park.
But things change daily. To get the latest updates on closures at local parks, go to:
If you're looking to journey beyond your neighborhood, a number of trails remain open. However, you can expect amenities like bathrooms, picnic areas and visitors centers will be closed.
Before you head out, be sure to check websites and social media for updates on hours, services and more.
You probably want to avoid an unnecessary trip to the doctor or hospital right now, so it's not the best time to try a new trail or activity that's outside your skill level to avoid any injuries.