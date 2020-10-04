Admission is free unless noted.
Heirloom Farmers Market — Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave. 8 a.m.-noon. Sundays. 882-2157.
Mercado Flea — In the parking lots on Avenida del Convento between the Mercado San Agustín and the MSA Annex. Drive-thru model. 8-10 a.m. Thursdays. 461-1107. mercadodistrict.com.
Santa Cruz River Farmers Market — Mercado San Agustín, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. 622-0525, ext. 7262.
Heirloom Farmers Market East — Morris K. Udall Park, 7202 E. Tanque Verde Road. 8 a.m.-noon. Fridays. 882-2157.
Heirloom Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market — 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 882-2157.
Heirloom Oro Valley Farmers Market — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 882-2157
Arivaca Farmers Market — 17000 W. Arivaca Road. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 306-4673.
Mercado Flea — In the parking lots and sidewalks on Avenida Del Convento between the Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex. In addition to the Mercado Flea, the Tucson Eat Yourself mobile event will be set up at the mercado from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11. It will feature several food trucks across from the Mercado, and a large LED screen running footage from previous Tucson Meet Yourself events and new video works from local musicians produced for Tucson Eat Yourself. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Second Sundays monthly. mercadodistrict.com.