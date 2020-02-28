Pima Council on Aging is celebrating the annual observance of National Nutrition Month at the new Dusenberry Center on Wednesday, March 4, with the launch of a new series of free talks presented by local experts.
The launch of the First Wednesdays series is Wednesday at 1 p.m., lasting 90 minutes, at the Healthy Aging Center at 600 S. Country Club Road.
Celebrating nutritional matters and bone health, this month’s topic is Eating Smart, Living Strong.
PCOA will have an interactive discussion about the nutritional needs of adults age 55 and older.
There will be a panel of three UA experts including registered dieticians, researchers and a nurse practitioner who will provide practical information about the relationship between healthy eating and bone health as well as community resources for healthy eating.
The talk is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Register online at PCOAFirstWednesdays.eventbrite.com or call PCOA Dusenberry Center at 546-2004.