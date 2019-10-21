HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Movement and Rhythm for Health — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Amy Ramsey, TMC Wellness, as she shows us how movement and the rhythm of drums can connect us to each other, to our bodies and to natural rhythms for de-stressing. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 29. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. Interactive workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.