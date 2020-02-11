All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Caregiver Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Caregiving is complicated and it's common to feel overwhelmed and confused. Join with others who are feeling the same to share your questions, get ideas, and feel less alone. 9-10 a.m. Feb. 17. 324-4345.
Stroke Support Group — TMC for Seniors. For stroke survivors and their care partners. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 17. 324-4345.
Women and Heart Health — TMC for Seniors. Women’s heart issues and symptoms are different than men’s. Susan Smith will share information on how knowing the symptoms (and what to do) can save your life. Registration required at 324-4345. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — PCOA Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road. Six week interactive workshop for individuals with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26. $35. 305-3410.
Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Group — TMC for Seniors. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 20. 322-6601.
DivorceCare — Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Ft. Lowell Road. Seminar and support for men and women who are separated or divorced. Here you will find help, discover hope and experience healing, surrounded by people going through the same hurt. 7-9 p.m. Feb 21. $15. 327-7121.
Walk With A Doc — Rillito River Park - Swan and Camp Lowell Entrance, Ramada on South Bank East of Swan Road. Laurie Dodd, MD, will continue her Walk With A Doc events discussing topics for optimum health. Walkers sign in at the Ramada east of Swan Bridge on the south bank. 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 22. 795-7985.