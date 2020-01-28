All events are free unless otherwise noted.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway. Support and forum for those with chronic pain, their caregivers and family. Variety of modalities used including: coping skills, decision making, role playing, meditation and more. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 5. 1-800-910-0664.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — PCOA Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road. Six week interactive workshop for individuals with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26. $35. 305-3410.
Sight Savers Free Eye Screenings — St. Elizabeth's Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. Free eye screenings for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, Macular Degeneration and dry eye. Call to schedule and appointment. Ages 18 and up. 8 a.m.-noon. Feb. 8. 694-1471.