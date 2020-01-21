All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Elder Law: Advance Directives — TMC Senior Services, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. If you were in an accident and couldn’t speak for yourself, do you know what kind of medical care you would receive? Ron Zack, JD, will explain what could happen without an advance directive and how you can protect yourself. Registration is required at 324-4345. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 28.
Music Jam: Early Stage Social Engagement — TMC for Seniors. Join others with early stage memory loss to sing, socialize and enjoy lunch. Provided by the Alzheimer's Association. Reservations and screening required. Call 800-272-3900 for details. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 28. 322-6601.
Alzheimer's Film & Discussion — TMC for Seniors. January's film is "Conversations with Caregivers," an in-depth look at the impact Alzheimer’s can have on the lives of the caregiver and other family members. Registration is required. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 28. 324-4345.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — PCOA Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road. Six week interactive workshop for individuals with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 29. $35. 305-3410.
Which Vaccinations are Important for Older Adults (And Which Aren't) — TMC for Seniors. We start getting vaccinations as children, but should we continue with all of these? Dr. Nisha Patel, will separate myth from truth about this topic. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 29. 324-4345.