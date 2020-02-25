All events are free unless otherwise noted.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Fronimo Greek Cafe, 3242 E. Speedway. Support and forum for those with chronic pain and their caregivers and family. Variety of modalities used including: coping skills, decision making, role playing, meditation and more. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 4. 1-800-910-0664.
Dementia Caregiver Support Group — Hacienda at the River, The Stable, 2720 E. River Road. Share concerns, learn tips and coping strategies toward successful care giving. 1:30-3 p.m. March 4. 694-7021.