All events are free unless otherwise noted. Because of so many event cancellations, please call to confirm event.
Stroke Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. For stroke survivors and their care partners. 10:30 a.m.-noon. March 16. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group — TMC for Seniors. All are welcome. 10:30 a.m.-noon. March 19. 324-4345.
Therapeutic Wellness Walk Introductory Session — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Introduction to the Therapeutic Wellness Walk program. 1.5 hour-long group meeting with a trained guide who explains the program and teaches how to use the guidebook. Age 25 and up. 2-3:30 p.m. March 22. $150. 272-3200.