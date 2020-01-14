HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS FOR JAN. 20-26
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Caregiver Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Care giving is complicated and it's common to feel overwhelmed and confused. Join with others who are feeling the same, to share your questions, get ideas, and feel less alone. 9-10 a.m. Jan. 20. 324-4345.
Stroke Support Group — TMC for Seniors. For stroke survivors and their care partners. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 20. 324-4345.
Essentials to Wellness: Understanding Your Food — TMC for Seniors. Do you always know what you are eating? We have learned that we can’t believe everything the front of the label claims. Where do you start, ingredients, nutrition label, Prevention Magazine? Marissa Sanchez and Lidia Reza-Villegas will de-mystify food and labels so you can make the best choices. Registration is required, call 324-4345. 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 22.
Viva Seniors! Drop-In Meeting — TMC for Seniors. Non-facilitated session for independent community-dwelling older adults. Join with other older adults for coffee, conversation and laughter. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 22. 324-4345.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — PCOA Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road. Six week interactive workshop for individuals with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26. $35. 305-3410.
Brain Health: Managing Stress — TMC for Seniors. Stress can play havoc with our memory, but there are some simple ways to manage it. Join Jill Jones as she shows you how it’s done. Registration is required, call 324-4345. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 23. 324-4345.
Dementia Friends Information Session — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. #105. Attending this session will help you understand what dementia is, how it affects people and how you can make a difference in the lives of people living with dementia. Learn five key messages about dementia, what are the most common types and turn this understanding into an action that will help someone living with the disease. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 23. 594-5345.