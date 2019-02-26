FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 a month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi ForArthritis-Part 2 — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. For those that have learned the Basic six and Advanced six. This class goes into nine additional moves. Register at webcams.pima.gov. 12:15-1:15 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, and 25. $36. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. $7 per walk-in class; $45 for nine weeks. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $45. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Beginners are welcome. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Beginners are welcome for this introductory and ongoing Tai Chi practice. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yoga for Humanitarian Aid — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Donation-based yoga class that benefits humanitarian aid groups in Arizona. All proceeds from class go to a designated group each month. All levels welcomed. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Sundays. Donations appreciated. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Suitable for yoga beginners and those with more experience. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Martial Arts
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Children will begin to learn the basics of Tucson Capoeira Martial Arts through games and exercises. Students will develop balance, motor skills, coordination, speed, strength and more. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Other workout ideas
HIIT Workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. High energy class to experience the environment of a group fitness class paired with the ability to tailor your workout to your own needs and abilities...plus, a great playlist to pump you up while you move. Ages 16 and up. Wear sneakers and bring water. 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Burlesque Fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. No dancing or stripping, just exercises that focus on arms, legs and core muscles. Always features sexy fun music playlists. Wear exercise attire to move in, bring a yoga mat if you have one and water. Class is usually done barefoot. Ages 16 and up. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Bollywood Fitness — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Cardio dance class that moves to the global beat of Bollywood music, which incorporates classical Indian dance, modern Jazz, Hip-Hop, and more. All levels of dancers. Wear comfortable cloths to move in, sneakers and water. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.