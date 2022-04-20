Free screenings Saturday at Walmart Wellness Day

Walmart is hosting Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, April 23. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations such as shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide, according to a news release.

Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all pharmacies across Arizona. Select stores will also offer vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to become healthy and stay on track by encouraging them to know their "numbers" and seek care to improve their lifestyle and overall health. Knowing your numbers is just a start, but being armed with the information can help you make decisions and track your health and improvements made.

Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the "Reclaim Your Rhythm" campaign.

For more information, go to Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

