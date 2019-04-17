Courtesy of ASecureLife.com

People do it all the time: Ask Google if something they want to do is safe. 

Of course, a lot of the things people asked are safe if people use a little common sense, change passwords every once in a while, follow the rules or instructions, talk to their doctor if it's medical or get some information first.

ASecureLife.com analyzed Google trends to see what the most common safety questions are by state.

Here they are. We did our best to get the answers for you as well, using Google, of course, and common sense in the case of dating or moving to El Paso.

Is it safe to do these things?

State Is it safe to... Answer
Alabama use Facebook Yes, use common sense
Alaska do a liquid diet Yes for a few days but not long term
Arizona Shower during a thunderstorm No
Arkansas do Keto Some experts say it is safe but it's best to check with your doctor
California eat raw eggs Yes if they are pasteurized
Colorado fly Yes
Connecticut eat lettuce now Yes
Delaware do a liquid diet Yes for a few days but not long term
Florida use Uber Yes, use common sense
Georgia smoke e-cigs Probably not, studies are ongoing
Hawaii drink tap water Yes unless there is a local alert or your immune system is compromised
Idaho eat romaine Yes
Illinois use Uber Yes, use common sense
Indiana vape Probably not, studies are ongoing
Iowa do Keto Some experts say it is safe but it's best to check with your doctor
Kansas do Keto Some experts say it is safe but it's best to check with your doctor
Kentucky take melatonin Yes but watch for side effects
Louisiana do Keto Some experts say it is safe but it's best to check with your doctor
Maine do a liquid diet Yes for a few days, not long term
Maryland use microwaves Yes if the oven is in good condition
Massachusetts use Venmo Yes, use common sense
Michigan date Yes, get some information first and let a friend know who you are with
Minnesota Shower during a thunderstorm No
Mississippi do a liquid diet Yes for a few days, not long term
Missouri use Facebook Yes, use common sense
Montana eat romaine Yes
Nebraska do a liquid diet Yes for a few days, not long term
Nevada drink tap water Yes unless there is a local alert or your immune system is compromised
New Hampshire eat romaine Yes
New Jersey use Uber Yes, use common sense
New Mexico eat romaine Yes
New York use Airbnb Yes of you are careful and use common sense
North Carolina eat snow No
North Dakota do a liquid diet Yes for a few days but not long term
Ohio swallow gum Yes but don't make it a habit
Oklahoma take melatonin Yes but watch for side effects
Oregon fly Yes
Pennsylvania use Facebook Yes, use common sense
Rhode Island eat romaine Yes
South Carolina eat snow No
South Dakota eat romaine Yes
Tennessee vape Probably not, studies are ongoing
Texas live in El Paso Not if other El Paso residents know you asked
Utah take melatonin Yes but watch for side effects
Vermont eat romaine Yes
Virginia use Facebook Yes, use common sense
Washington get vaccinated Yes unless your immune system is compromised
West Virginia take melatonin yes but watch for side effects
Wisconsin eat lettuce now Yes
Wyoming hunt Yes, with a license and training and in the appropriate season
