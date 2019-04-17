People do it all the time: Ask Google if something they want to do is safe.
Of course, a lot of the things people asked are safe if people use a little common sense, change passwords every once in a while, follow the rules or instructions, talk to their doctor if it's medical or get some information first.
ASecureLife.com analyzed Google trends to see what the most common safety questions are by state.
Here they are. We did our best to get the answers for you as well, using Google, of course, and common sense in the case of dating or moving to El Paso.
Is it safe to do these things?
|State
|Is it safe to...
|Answer
|Alabama
|use Facebook
|Yes, use common sense
|Alaska
|do a liquid diet
|Yes for a few days but not long term
|Arizona
|Shower during a thunderstorm
|No
|Arkansas
|do Keto
|Some experts say it is safe but it's best to check with your doctor
|California
|eat raw eggs
|Yes if they are pasteurized
|Colorado
|fly
|Yes
|Connecticut
|eat lettuce now
|Yes
|Delaware
|do a liquid diet
|Yes for a few days but not long term
|Florida
|use Uber
|Yes, use common sense
|Georgia
|smoke e-cigs
|Probably not, studies are ongoing
|Hawaii
|drink tap water
|Yes unless there is a local alert or your immune system is compromised
|Idaho
|eat romaine
|Yes
|Illinois
|use Uber
|Yes, use common sense
|Indiana
|vape
|Probably not, studies are ongoing
|Iowa
|do Keto
|Some experts say it is safe but it's best to check with your doctor
|Kansas
|do Keto
|Some experts say it is safe but it's best to check with your doctor
|Kentucky
|take melatonin
|Yes but watch for side effects
|Louisiana
|do Keto
|Some experts say it is safe but it's best to check with your doctor
|Maine
|do a liquid diet
|Yes for a few days, not long term
|Maryland
|use microwaves
|Yes if the oven is in good condition
|Massachusetts
|use Venmo
|Yes, use common sense
|Michigan
|date
|Yes, get some information first and let a friend know who you are with
|Minnesota
|Shower during a thunderstorm
|No
|Mississippi
|do a liquid diet
|Yes for a few days, not long term
|Missouri
|use Facebook
|Yes, use common sense
|Montana
|eat romaine
|Yes
|Nebraska
|do a liquid diet
|Yes for a few days, not long term
|Nevada
|drink tap water
|Yes unless there is a local alert or your immune system is compromised
|New Hampshire
|eat romaine
|Yes
|New Jersey
|use Uber
|Yes, use common sense
|New Mexico
|eat romaine
|Yes
|New York
|use Airbnb
|Yes of you are careful and use common sense
|North Carolina
|eat snow
|No
|North Dakota
|do a liquid diet
|Yes for a few days but not long term
|Ohio
|swallow gum
|Yes but don't make it a habit
|Oklahoma
|take melatonin
|Yes but watch for side effects
|Oregon
|fly
|Yes
|Pennsylvania
|use Facebook
|Yes, use common sense
|Rhode Island
|eat romaine
|Yes
|South Carolina
|eat snow
|No
|South Dakota
|eat romaine
|Yes
|Tennessee
|vape
|Probably not, studies are ongoing
|Texas
|live in El Paso
|Not if other El Paso residents know you asked
|Utah
|take melatonin
|Yes but watch for side effects
|Vermont
|eat romaine
|Yes
|Virginia
|use Facebook
|Yes, use common sense
|Washington
|get vaccinated
|Yes unless your immune system is compromised
|West Virginia
|take melatonin
|yes but watch for side effects
|Wisconsin
|eat lettuce now
|Yes
|Wyoming
|hunt
|Yes, with a license and training and in the appropriate season