 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Sponsored by TMC

Health: Can your child hear the teacher?

Tucson Medical Center sign (copy)
Dean Knuth, Arizona Daily Star

Checking your child’s hearing should be on your back-to-school list.

Dr. Kelly Conroy, a Mayo Clinic audiologist, says children with an undiagnosed hearing issue can face both academic and social struggles.

You know your child can see the video board, but what if they can’t hear the teacher?

“Hearing loss on school performance is quite impactful,” says Dr. Conroy.

She says it’s especially true in kindergarten and elementary school-aged kids.

“That’s when they’re really learning a lot of their language and speech skills. They’re also learning to get along socially with other children,” adds Dr. Conroy.

Hearing loss in children can result in a variety of ways, but noise is a big culprit.

People are also reading…

“One of the major issues we’re seeing right now are children that have listened to MP3 players or iPods very loudly for long periods of time,” explains Dr. Conroy.

Besides noise, infections and other problems in the middle ear can lead to hearing loss. And hearing problems can run in families.

Dr. Conroy says a hearing check should be a standard part of your student’s back-to-school routine, because earlier detection can lead to earlier intervention in the case of a hearing problem.

For this paid feature, Tucson Medical Center chooses topics of stories produced by professional journalists at the Mayo Clinic.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the state courts to allow her to implement a 2018 law banning most abortions. The law was permanently blocked by a judge in 2019 as unconstitutional. Reynolds previously said she planned to take the matter to court instead of calling a special session to hold a divisive abortion debate and vote just months before she and several other Republican leaders run for reelection. The court filing Thursday is just the first step in a legal battle that could take months to resolve and is likely to end up before the state Supreme Court again. The law would ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Time-Restricted Eating Early in Day More Effective for Weight Loss

Time-Restricted Eating Early in Day More Effective for Weight Loss

MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Time-restricted eating (TRE) by eating early in the day (eTRE) is more effective for weight loss at 14 weeks than eating over a period of 12 or more hours daily, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News