Whether you’re a cat lover, a headbanger or if you’re looking to take your inner zen to another level, there’s likely a yoga class for you.
As the popularity of yoga continues to spread, Tucson studios have gotten creative with their offerings. Here are a few to check out around town:
DOOM YOGA
Heavy metal, candlelight and yoga? You may not have put these things together but at Floor Polish, Alexsey Kashtelyan is teaching a class combining all of this and people are loving it — it is one of the most popular classes at the studio.
Kashtelyan has students hold poses for five to six minutes, which would make most antsy but the vibration of the music is enough movement to keep your body calm.
Classes are from 8 to 9 p.m. on Sundays at Floor Polish, 408 N. Fourth Ave. The cost is $6. For more information, visit floorpolishdance.com.
CAT YOGA
Let the purr of a cat help you relax as you strike your yoga poses. Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary provides the cats, you bring your mat — it’s as easy as that.
You have to be 16 or older to attend the class at Hermitage, 5278 E. 21st St. Upcoming classes are from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 16, and Oct. 7 and 21.
The registration fee is $15. Register online at hermitagecatshelter.org.
AERIAL YOGA
You might feel like your flying high in this class.
Take Flight Yoga and Movement, 35 E. Toole Ave., offers varying levels of aerial yoga.
Mix level aerial yoga focuses on stretching and is lower impact. Classes are Mondays at 7:35 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Aerial Yoga Fit is a higher impact fitness class, classes are at 10 a.m. on Fridays.
Participants must be 16 or older. The cost is $16 to drop in with a second class free; five classes for $70; or 10 classes for $115.
Visit takeflightyoga.com to register.
YOGA IN THE BUFF
Yoga in the buff by Movement Culture is for those brave souls who have already found their zen.
This class benefits self-expression, personal development, and release of ego and body-image issues. Wear as little or as much as you’d like.
The clothing optional co-ed yoga class is $8 at Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St., on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m.
Call 603-8043 for more information.
GLIDE FIT
This class calls for striking yoga poses aboard a unique floating fitness mat in the pool.
Get all the benefits of core stabilization and the challenge of stability. While you may get wet, participants do not need to know how to swim.
The class is for ages 16 and up. Call the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road, at 299-3000 for class schedule and prices.