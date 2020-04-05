If you haven’t already experienced telemedicine, you likely will soon.
Now more than ever, remote technologies are helping people connect with medical professionals in new ways and from a distance. Interest is growing in updating state and federal policies to help make telemedicine available to more patients.
What exactly is telemedicine?
Telemedicine most commonly refers to communication with or among a patient’s health-care team via video connection, secure text messaging or another platform rather than in person.
It can be used to schedule appointments, answer questions, handle routine checkups, allow physicians in different locations to consult about a patient’s case, collect vital signs or even to help examine and diagnose patients. To protect patient privacy, secure communication methods are used.
Who can benefit from telemedicine?
Telemedicine was initially developed as a way to provide complex specialty care to rural patients whose local hospitals didn’t have specialists available.
Nowadays, telemedicine is for everyone. Everyone can benefit from having more rapid access and more convenient access to their health-care providers wherever they may be.
There are plenty of things doctors do in medicine that does not require face-to-face interactions, such as refill prescriptions or even exchanging information about how a patient’s health has been since their last visit.
By using telemedicine, doctors can meet those needs and electronically exchange information in a way that is convenient for both the patient and provider.
How does telemedicine work?
Many health-care providers offer secure online patient portals where patients can log in to access their telemedicine benefits.
It is here where patients can connect with a physician, discuss symptoms, receive a prescription, obtain home care strategies or be advised on additional medical care.
To learn more about your specific telemedicine benefits, start by contacting your general health-care provider and ask what type of resources are available.
When should I use my telemedicine benefits?
While the majority of people use telemedicine for its convenience, and primarily for routine medical care, there are patients and physicians using telemedicine for much more advanced medical care.
For example, other telemedicine options offered by Mayo include having robots on the sidelines at football games to help diagnose concussions more rapidly. EDelivery rooms use video and tablets to connect Mayo Clinic Health System delivery rooms to neonatologists at Mayo Clinic. Remote intensive care units monitor to support ICU teams at smaller hospitals, to name a few.
Telemedicine can be accessed for the most basic medical needs or for more complex medical scenarios, requiring real-time attention. It is a technology that is continually evolving to support the ever-changing needs of patients and physicians wherever they may be.