The Pima Council on Aging is one local resource that helps older adults maintain classes. Next month it is starting a new series of 10 weekly classes dubbed the Aging Mastery Program, a national program of the National Council on Aging, at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 11575 N. First Avenue in Oro Valley.
Karen Ring, healthy living program coordinator at PCOA in Tucson, says participants love the Aging Mastery Program.
“They want to learn more, stay engaged and stay connected with friends they have made,” said Ring, who directs the local program.
PCOA was handpicked to offer the innovative curriculum for the National Council on Aging. The core mission of the Aging Mastery Program is to help people enjoy meaningful lives. In other words, we need to master the art of aging and prepare for the gift of a longer life.
In Oro Valley, the Aging Mastery Program aims to change societal expectations about the roles and responsibilities of older adults over time and to create fun and easy-to-follow pathways for getting more out of life, as tangible results of mastering the tenets of healthier aging.
Expert speakers, group discussion, peer support and small rewards will give participants the skills to achieve measurable improvements.
The cost for all 10 classes is $99. Register for the 10-week session that begins Sept. 12 by calling PCOA at 305-3409. Registration will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 4. Classes are limited to 40 participants. Each class lasts 90 minutes, and materials are provided at each session.