Pima Council on Aging, a local resource that helps older adults maintain independence and health, is starting a new series of 10 weekly classes next month dubbed the Aging Mastery Program.
The series, a program of the National Council on Aging, will take place at Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Rd. in Tucson.
Karen Ring, healthy living program coordinator at PCOA in Tucson, says participants love the Aging Mastery Program.
“They want to learn more, stay engaged and stay connected with friends they have made,” said Ring, who directs the local program.
PCOA was hand-picked to offer the innovative curriculum for the National Council on Aging. The core mission of the Aging Mastery Program is to help people enjoy meaningful lives, to master the art of aging and prepare for the gift of a longer life.
In Tucson, the Aging Mastery Program aims to change societal expectations about the roles and responsibilities of older adults over time and to create fun and easy-to-follow pathways for getting more out of life, as tangible results of mastering the tenets of healthier aging.
Expert speakers, group discussion, peer support and small rewards will give participants the skills to achieve measurable improvements.
If You Go:
What: Aging Mastery Program
When: Tuesdays, Sept. 10 through Nov. 19 (no class Oct. 29), 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Cost: $99 for 10 classes
Registration: Call PCOA at 305-3409 through Sept. 4.
Classes: Limited to 40 participants. Materials are provided at each session.
AMP Class Presentations: Navigating Longer Lives, Exercise and You, Sleep, Financial Fitness, Advance Planning, Healthy Relationships. Healthy Eating & Hydration, Medication Management, Fall Prevention, Community Engagement