PCOA launches community health and aging survey

Since 1975, PCOA has conducted a Community Needs Assessment that affords the community a look at the current state of older adult residents — highlighting what we are collectively doing well and areas where we need to improve.

PCOA’s last community needs assessment was in 2016, and a 2020 assessment was postponed because of the pandemic.

PCOA has launched its 2022 Community Needs Assessment process by releasing a Community Health & Aging Survey for residents age 50 and older. The survey covers many aspects of daily living and aging, including understanding access to health care, the need for housing assistance, access to transportation services and so much more. The 50-question survey takes on average 15 minutes to complete online at needs.pcoa.org.

PCOA’s community needs assessment also includes a series of 10 community listening sessions and focus groups with community stakeholders.

PCOA began the listening sessions last week but has nine more, including one virtual session via Zoom. This is an opportunity to discuss experiences and concerns about aging and aging services with other community members, representatives from PCOA, and other community partners.

The remaining listening sessions:

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4-6 p.m.: The Katie, TEP Room, 600 S. Country Club Road

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-noon: Armory Park Senior Center, Multipurpose Room, 222 S. Fifth Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: El Rio Neighborhood Center, Multipurpose Room One, 1390 W. Speedway

Wednesday, Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m.: El Pueblo Center, Senior Center Multipurpose Room, 101 W. Irvington Road

Monday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-noon: Pima County Parks & Recreation Ajo Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 290 W. Fifth Street, Ajo

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Morris K. Udall Center, Senior Center Multipurpose Room, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Thursday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.: Zoom, Link: https://pcoa-org.zoom.us/j/83300907016, Meeting ID: 83300907016 or by phone: +1 719 359 4580 US

Friday, Nov. 4, 9.30-11.30 a.m.: LGBTQI+ Focus, The Katie, TEP Room, 600 S. Country Club Road

Wednesday, Nov. 9: 9-11 a.m.: Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Avenue, Green Valley

Data collected through these various activities informs how PCOA provides government-funded services under the Older Americans Act of 1965. Needs identified will help to identify gaps in current services and possibilities for additional expansion.

The anonymous survey is available in English and Spanish and can be taken online, in person, or over the phone. Visit needs.pcoa.org, call 520-790-0504 or email help@pcoa.org to help an individual complete the survey by phone or by mail.