 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pima Council on Aging announces financial exploitation of older adults prevention talk

  • Updated

Arizona Assistant Attorney General Doug Clark will present information about safeguarding oneself from financial exploitation schemes that target older adults and ways to report scams.

Clark represents the Criminal Division of the Southern Arizona White Collar and Criminal Enterprise Section at the Arizona Attorney General’s office in Tucson.

Financial exploitation scams targeting older adults have become so prevalent that they are now considered “the crime of the 21st century.” Why?

Older adults are thought to have a significant amount of money sitting in their accounts, according to the National Council on Aging.

It’s not just older adults with financial resources who are targeted. Low-income older adults are also at risk of financial abuse. And it’s not always strangers who perpetrate the crimes. Over 50% of all reported elder abuse is committed by an older person’s own family members, most often their adult children, followed by grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and others.

People are also reading…

The web of financial exploitation continues to grow, and law enforcement agencies continue to place a priority on apprehending perpetrators and on consumer education.

“Older adults can be more vulnerable, because scammers exploit those who may be isolated, lonely or not tech-savvy,” according to Rae Vermeal, coordinator of Rights & Benefits services at Pima Council on Aging.

In order to engage with older adults in the community about the tactics of perpetrators of financial fraud targeting older adults, and ways to report financial fraud and scams, PCOA is hosting a free one-hour talk, followed by a Q&A period, to help older adults and family caregivers learn more about the scourge of older adult-targeted financial exploitation and scams.

If you go

What: A one-hour talk about safeguarding oneself from financial exploitation schemes that target older adults

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Who: Arizona Assistant Attorney General Doug Clark will present the one-hour talk, followed by a Q&A session

Where: Katie Dusenbery Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road, in-person by registration for up to 18 individuals; or virtually via Zoom

Registration: Limited seating for in-person attendance for up to 18 individuals is requested, or individuals also may opt to participate remotely, via Zoom, also by registration. For in-person registration, go to exploitation.eventbrite.com. For virtual registration, go to exploitationvirtual.eventbrite.com. For assistance with registration, contact Donna DeLeon at PCOA at 520-790-7573, ext. 1750, or email ddeleon@pcoa.org.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions. Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. Officials said Wednesday those are areas where people should already be considering wearing masks indoors  — but Americans elsewhere should also take notice.

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

Herschel Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. They show Walker did not found the program. It's also not a charity. It's an arm of a for-profit hospital chain. Court documents reveal the company has a checkered history treating veterans and reached a $122 million settlement after the Justice Department sued for improperly treating patients. The company denies the allegations. Walker's campaign criticized the media for writing a story about the program.

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

The white gunman charged in a deadly, racist rampage inside a Buffalo supermarket didn’t need to travel abroad for tactical training, nor did he need to join an organization of like-minded militants who shared his world view. All Payton Gendron needed on his path to radicalization was exposure on the internet to a stew of hate-filled conspiracies, peddled in some cases by white killers whose massacres he had extensively researched online. The 18-year-old now stands accused in a murderous assault that left 10 Black people dead, and the rant-filled diatribe attributed to him fits an all-too-familiar profile — an aggrieved white man driven to violence by racist extremism.

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News