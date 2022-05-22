Pima Council on Aging announces financial exploitation of older adults prevention talk

Arizona Assistant Attorney General Doug Clark will present information about safeguarding oneself from financial exploitation schemes that target older adults and ways to report scams.
Clark represents the Criminal Division of the Southern Arizona White Collar and Criminal Enterprise Section at the Arizona Attorney General’s office in Tucson.
Financial exploitation scams targeting older adults have become so prevalent that they are now considered “the crime of the 21st century.” Why?
Older adults are thought to have a significant amount of money sitting in their accounts, according to the National Council on Aging.
It’s not just older adults with financial resources who are targeted. Low-income older adults are also at risk of financial abuse. And it’s not always strangers who perpetrate the crimes. Over 50% of all reported elder abuse is committed by an older person’s own family members, most often their adult children, followed by grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and others.
The web of financial exploitation continues to grow, and law enforcement agencies continue to place a priority on apprehending perpetrators and on consumer education.
“Older adults can be more vulnerable, because scammers exploit those who may be isolated, lonely or not tech-savvy,” according to Rae Vermeal, coordinator of Rights & Benefits services at Pima Council on Aging.
In order to engage with older adults in the community about the tactics of perpetrators of financial fraud targeting older adults, and ways to report financial fraud and scams, PCOA is hosting a free one-hour talk, followed by a Q&A period, to help older adults and family caregivers learn more about the scourge of older adult-targeted financial exploitation and scams.