Pima Council on Aging announces financial exploitation of older adults prevention talk

If you go

What: A one-hour talk about safeguarding oneself from financial exploitation schemes that target older adults

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Who: Arizona Assistant Attorney General Doug Clark will present the one-hour talk, followed by a Q&A session

Where: Katie Dusenbery Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road, in-person by registration for up to 18 individuals; or virtually via Zoom

Registration: Limited seating for in-person attendance for up to 18 individuals is requested, or individuals also may opt to participate remotely, via Zoom, also by registration. For in-person registration, go to exploitation.eventbrite.com. For virtual registration, go to exploitationvirtual.eventbrite.com. For assistance with registration, contact Donna DeLeon at PCOA at 520-790-7573, ext. 1750, or email ddeleon@pcoa.org.