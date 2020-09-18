The pandemic has changed a lot of things. One thing that’s still the same? Falling is not a normal part of aging.
The Pima Council on Aging is committed to empowering all older adults in Tucson and around Pima County to reduce their risk of falls, which are one of the greatest causes of serious injuries and death among people over age 65.
During the week of Sept. 21-25, PCOA will partner with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and locally with members of the Southern Chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week.
Participants can take online risk assessment
As part of the weeklong national and local outreach campaign, PCOA is holding a virtual presentation to raise awareness among older adults in our community.
A Zoom event on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and repeated on Thursday, Sept. 24, will feature an informative presentation, including a new online falls risk assessment tool available at no cost to individuals across the country.
Visitors to www.ncoa.org/FallsFreeCheckUp can complete a short, 12-question survey that screens them for the most common fall factors.
Locally, Pima County residents also can go to PCOA online at www.pcoa.org/ways-we-help/falls-free.html to read about falls prevention or print a copy of a four-page assessment tool that screens adults for common fall factors at home.
The assessment tool was developed by PCOA, a founding member of the 5-year-old Southern Chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition in Tucson.
“PCOA has a strong history of helping older residents in Pima County,” said Karen Ring, coordinator of Healthy Living programs at the 53-year-old agency in Tucson.
“We’re proud to be a co-chair of the Southern Chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition in Tucson, in partnership with the Pima County Health Department and a local partnership of community organizations, and this national education and outreach initiative put together by the National Council on Aging that is helping millions of older adults age well and stay falls free.