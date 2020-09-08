PCOA Marks Falls Prevention Awareness Week Sept. 21-25 with Zoom Event and New Online Tool to Help Older Adults in Pima County Stay Falls Free
The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things. One thing that’s still the same? Falling is not a normal part of aging.
Pima Council on Aging is committed to empowering all older adults in Tucson and around Pima County to reduce their risk of falls, which are one of the greatest causes of serious injuries and death among people over age 65. On September 21-25, PCOA is partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and locally with members of the Southern Chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week.
As part of the weeklong national and local outreach campaign, PCOA is holding a virtual presentation to raise awareness among older adults in our hometown.
A Zoom event on Tuesday, Sept. 22 , and repeated on Thursday, Sept. 24 will feature an informative presentation including a new online falls risk assessment tool available at no cost to individuals across the country. Visitors to www.ncoa.org/FallsFreeCheckUp can complete a short, 12-question survey that screens them for the most common fall factors.
Locally, Pima County residents also can go to PCOA online at https://www.pcoa.org/about-pcoa/never-too-late/to read about falls prevention or print a copy of a four page assessment tool that screens adults for common fall factors at home. The assessment tool was developed by PCOA, a founding member of the five-year-old Southern Chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition in Tucson.
“PCOA has a strong history of helping older residents in Pima County,” said Karen Ring, coordinator of Healthy Living programs at the 53 year-old local Area Agency on Aging in Tucson.
“We’re proud to be a co-chair of the Southern Chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition in Tucson, in partnership with the Pima County Health Department and a local partnership of community organizations, and this national education and outreach initiative put together by National Council on Aging that is helping millions of older adults age well and stay falls free.
We encourage people to attend our free Zoom event on Tuesday, Sept. 22 or Thursday, Sept.24 via link at www.fallsprevention.pcoa.org; visit www.ncoa.org/FallsFreeCheckUp for the 12-question online survey, and also visit www.pcoa.org/about-pcoa/never-too-late to print a copy of Stay Independent, a four-page assessment tool to learn how to take steps to reduce their risk at home.”
If You Go
What: A free Zoom Event: Standing Together to Prevent Falls – A National Falls Prevention Week Presentation by PCOA
The Zoom Event link is at www.fallsprevention.pcoa.org
Who: PCOA Healthy Living Program Coordinator Karen Ring
When: Tuesday, Sept. 22 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM and
repeated on Thursday, Sept. 24 2:00 PM -3:30 PM
Cost: Free; registration is not required.
Did You Know
Did you know that one in four older Americans falls every year? Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people aged 65+.
Falls can result in hip fractures, broken bones, and head injuries. And even falls without a major injury can cause an older adult to become fearful or depressed, making it difficult for them to stay active.
If you have an aging parent, grandparent, or neighbor in your life, helping them reduce their risk of falling is a great way to help them stay healthy and independent as long as possible.
The good news about falls is that most of them can be prevented. The key is to know where to look. Here are some common factors that can lead to a fall:
Balance and gait: As we age, most of us lose some coordination, flexibility, and balance— primarily through inactivity, making it easier to fall.
Vision: In the aging eye, less light reaches the retina—making contrasting edges, tripping hazards, and obstacles harder to see.
Medications: Some prescriptions and over-the-counter medications can cause dizziness, dehydration or interactions with each other that can lead to a fall.
Environment: Most older adults have lived in their homes for a long time and have never thought about simple modifications that might keep it safer as they age.
Chronic conditions: More than 80% of older adults have at least one chronic condition like diabetes, stroke, or arthritis. Often, these increase the risk of falling because they result in lost function, inactivity, depression, pain, or multiple medications.