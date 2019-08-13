All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570.
Healthy Living with Diabetes — Marana Main Health Center, 13395 N. Marana Main St. Fun, interactive workshop for individuals with diabetes/prediabetes and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 305-3410.
Suport Group Family/Friends of Mentally Ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Free, confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, find/receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. 296-5901.