All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway. An interactive six week workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Topics include: getting a good night’s sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, pacing, managing emotions and more. Age 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. June 11. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Parkinson’s Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. June 11. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.