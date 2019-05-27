DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband is 75. I am 68. Our family doctor says that our blood pressure average is fine at 140/80 with no medicine. We thought it should be 120/70, but he says the limit is higher for seniors in order to decrease falls. This is pretty confusing. Do you think it's OK? -- S.M.
ANSWER: The best goal for blood pressure has been the subject of controversy. For the overall population, a level of 120/80, slightly less than the average blood pressure in the U.S. and Canada, is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and death than a blood pressure of 140/80. But the difference is pretty small. A blood pressure of 160/90 has a significantly higher risk, and at blood pressures above 160 systolic (that's the first or "top" number), the risk for stroke and heart disease rises steeply.
A recent trial (the SPRINT trial) showed that among older people with high blood pressure who had increased risk for heart attack, a systolic blood pressure goal of 120 was better at reducing risk than a blood pressure goal of 140. Both groups had a diastolic (the second or "bottom" number) goal of less than 90. However, the goal among people at lower risk is not as clear.
Most experts would not treat people with medication unless their average blood pressure is over 140 systolic or over 90 diastolic. In people treated with medication, some experts prefer a goal of less than 130/less than 90, while others would treat to less than 120/less than 90. It is true that more blood pressure medication and more intensive goals can lead to greater side effects, including falls. However, in the SPRINT trial, there was NO increase in fall risk and a 0.6 percent increase in the risk of fainting.
Nondrug therapy, which includes modest salt restriction, regular exercise and stress reduction, can lower the blood pressure enough that people do not need medication.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently read in a magazine that it would be better to contact a registered nurse over a physician assistant for medical questions. I was surprised. Just what is the hierarchy below a doctor? How about a nurse practitioner? -- P.H.
ANSWER: I don't look at doctors, nurses and physician assistants as being in a strict hierarchy, but as important members of a team, whose job is to provide care. All of us on a team have different strengths and different knowledge. There are many parts of a nurse's role that I (like the vast majority of doctors) am unqualified to perform, and any hospital (and many doctor's offices, including mine) would descend into chaos within hours without nurses.
Individual offices have different ways of answering patient's questions by phone. In some offices, the doctor answers it directly, but in others, the nurse or PA might. Both have knowledge and expertise to do so, and can contact other members of the team if necessary. Both PAs and RNs are trained and skilled professionals.
Nurse practitioners are clinicians. They act in nearly all ways as a doctor does with their patients. Most NPs I have known have specialized areas of knowledge. In my first faculty position at the University of Chicago, the NPs there had near-encyclopedic knowledge of gynecologic care of healthy women, and not only did they teach me a great deal, they were a valued resource when I had questions about well-woman care or common gynecologic issues. My NP colleagues at Cornell have great expertise in care of diabetes, and I frequently solicit their advice; I am also delighted to answer questions my NP colleagues have of me in other areas. Years of practicing together has led to a mutual respect for each other's strengths.
However, NPs are not physicians and generally do not perform surgery as a gynecologist does, nor usually take care of complex cases of Type 1 diabetes with insulin pumps, for example. It's important for all of us clinicians not to exceed our level of competence, and to recognize when we need help and to make appropriate consultations.