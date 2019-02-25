DEAR DR. ROACH: What are some ways I can ease hard bowel movements with a lower-carb diet? I am trying to lose weight to lower my A1C. — J.S.
ANSWER: First off, a little information about carbs. There are multiple types of carbohydrates. Simple sugars, like table sugar and honey, will raise your A1C (a measure of overall blood sugar) if taken in excess. Virtually all authorities recommend very limited amounts of these. Starches — such as most white breads, pasta and rice — are long strings of sugar molecules that are broken down quickly in the body. These also are generally poor, when taken in excess, for both weight and blood sugar control.
Fiber is an indigestible carbohydrate that generally helps people feel fuller, may reduce A1C and eases hard bowel movements. Fiber is my recommendation for you, and it can be found in food, especially vegetables and some fruits. It also can be found in whole grains (processing the grains to make white flour removes most of the fiber).
While fiber can be taken as a supplement, a diet high in whole grains, vegetables and fruits is considered by most experts to be a healthy diet, even though all of these are mostly carbohydrates. A diet that is almost exclusively protein and fat can help with weight loss but is not the optimal diet for most people for overall health, in my opinion.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why does drinking one small glass of wine make me spacey and sleepy now that I’m over 55? What physical change has occurred in my body, and should I be concerned about that in regards to other functional changes that might not be as obvious? — C.C.
ANSWER: Your ability to metabolize alcohol generally decreases as you get older. This means the same amount of alcohol will have a greater effect, assuming you are the same size you used to be. The liver is also responsible for getting rid of medications and their metabolic byproducts, so sometimes doses of medicines need to be adjusted for people as they get older (55 is not old, at all, but it is older than age 20). This effect becomes more prominent in a person’s 70s and 80s. A wise person will adjust their dose of alcohol accordingly.
It is possible, but unlikely, that there has been a functional change in your liver not due to age, so mentioning it to your doctor will allow him or her to consider whether any testing may be necessary.