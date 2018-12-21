MINNETONKA, Minn. — The nation’s obesity rate reached the highest-ever level this year, according to the United Health Foundation’s 2018 America’s Health Rankings annual report.
Obesity is a leading contributor to cardiovascular disease, cancer and other conditions. Additionally, an increase in drug deaths, suicides and cardiovascular disease deaths is contributing to an increase in premature death.
In its 29th year, the report also reveals bright spots, including the reduced rate of childhood poverty and an increased number of mental-health providers and primary-care physicians per 100,000 people.
Key findings include:
- The obesity rate exceeded 30 percent of the adult population for the first time in America’s Health Rankings history, up in the past year from 29.9 percent to 31.3 percent.
- Premature deaths increased 3 percent (from 7,214 to 7,432 years lost before age 75 per 100,000 people).
- The suicide rate has increased 16 percent since 2012 (from 12.0 to 13.9 deaths per 100,000 people.
- The suicide rate is 3.5 times lower in New Jersey — the state with the lowest rate for this measure — with 7.5 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with Montana, the most at 26.0 deaths per 100,000.
- The suicide rate is much higher among males: 22.2 deaths per 100,000, compared with females at 6.2 deaths per 100,000.
- Childhood poverty — a key indicator of socioeconomic status and overall health — decreased 19 percent in the past five years from 22.6 percent in 2013 to 18.4 percent in 2018, and decreased 6 percent since 2017.
- The number of mental-health providers per 100,000 people increased 8 percent and the number of primary-care physicians increased 5 percent nationwide in the past year.
Arizona strengths
Low cancer death rate.
Low occupational fatality rate.
Low prevalence of low birth weight.
Arizona challenges
Low percentage of high school graduation.
High levels of air pollution.
Low rate of mental-health providers.
Arizona highlights
In the past two years, smoking increased 11 percent from 14.0 percent to 15.6 percent of adults.
In the past five years, children in poverty decreased 23 percent from 27.0 percent to 20.8 percent of children age 0 to 17.
In the past five years, chlamydia increased 43 percent from 358.0 to 511.5 cases per 100,000 population.
In the past year, mental-health providers increased 6 percent from 121.9 to 129.3 per 100,000 population.
In the past 25 years, cancer deaths decreased 10 percent from 186.3 to 168.4 deaths per 100,000l.
In the past two years, frequent mental distress increased 10 percent from 11.2 percent to 12.3 percent of adults.