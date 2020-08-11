Studies show Americans are living longer and are healthier later in life than in previous generations. A 10-week series of classes that begins next month will help people 50 and older get more out of their lives. Reservations will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 4.
Pima Council on Aging is one local resource that helps older adults maintain function and independence through a series of evidence-based health promotion classes. Next month it is starting a series of 10 weekly classes via Zoom, dubbed the Aging Mastery Program, a national program of the National Council on Aging.
PCOA was hand-picked to test the innovative curriculum for the National Council on Aging. The core mission of the Aging Mastery Program is to help people enjoy meaningful, longer lives.
Karen Ring, health living program coordinator at PCOA, said participants love the Aging Mastery Program.
“They want to learn more, stay engaged and stay connected with friends they have made,” said Ring. She directs the local program.
In Tucson, the Aging Mastery Program aims to change societal expectations about the roles and responsibilities of older adults over time and to create fun and easy-to-follow pathways for getting more out of life.
Expert speakers, group discussion, peer support and small rewards will give participants the skills to achieve measurable improvements. The cost for all 10 classes is $80 per person if registered and paid by Friday, Aug. 28. After Aug. 28, the fee is $90 per person. This pays for your resource book.
Registration for the 10-week sessions spanning the next three months can be done by calling PCOA at 520-305-3409. The series begins Tuesday, Sept. 15, and runs through Nov. 17 and is limited to 25 participants. Each class lasts 90 minutes, and materials are provided at each session. Reservations will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 4.
National results from pilot sites across the country have shown that program participants have significantly increased their social connectedness, physical activity levels, healthy eating habits and use of advanced planning. About 98% of participants said their quality of life improved, and 99% said the program was fun.