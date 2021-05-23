Many older adults experience a fear of falling, and people who develop this fear often limit their activities, which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater.
A new CDC report highlights a high rate of injury among older adults, and the report finds that there were about 2.4 million emergency room visits among adults age 65 and older because of injuries. The overwhelming majority of the injuries were unintentional; women had nearly 42% more unintentional fall injuries than men, and men were more likely to have opioid-overdose-related visits to the ER.
The good news is that there are evidence-based, proven steps an older adult can learn to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels. At Pima Council on Aging, a four-week program of eight, two-hour sessions held twice a week begins June 7. The program will be limited to eight to 15 participants age 60 and older and will be led by a trained facilitator. Classes are from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays.
“A Matter of Balance is a nationally recognized program geared toward older adults to help reduce the fear of falling by learning to view falls as controllable,” said Tom Pylman, A Matter of Balance Program Coordinator at PCOA in Tucson.
Pylman said the classes will help participants “set goals for increasing activity levels, encouraging small changes to reduce fall risks at home.”
Registration will be accepted through Friday, May 28.
“The small group of program participants will gain confidence by learning practical ways to improve flexibility, balance and strength,” Pylman added.
Among the program goals, participants will learn to overcome the fear of falling and learn to view falls as controllable; recognize fall hazards; make changes to reduce fall risks at home; exercise to increase strength and balance; and set goals for increasing activity.