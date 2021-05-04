The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that up to 30% of U.S. adults ages 65 and older report suffering from chronic pain, and at least 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience chronic pain.
The good news is there are evidence-based, proven steps an older adult can do to feel better. At Pima Council on Aging, a six-week workshop will begin May 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. and will help people 60 and older take control of health and get more out of their lives.
Reservations will be accepted through Friday, May 14.
The interactive workshop — Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — is geared toward people 60 and older who want to learn and explore ways to better manage chronic pain and set practical goals and priorities, build a personal ‘pain management toolbox' and practice new concepts and share experiences with others.
“Week-by-week, class participants will see what works for them and take steps toward healthier living,” said Karen Ring, healthy living program coordinator at PCOA in Tucson.
Pima Council on Aging, a local resource that helps older adults maintain independence and health, is starting the six-week workshop next month.
“The community-based program is very interactive, where mutual support and success build participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their pain and maintain active and fulfilling lives,” added Ring.
Facilitated by two trained leaders in a small group setting (10-12 people), the program delves into various topics related to physical, mental and emotional well-being.
Ring says participants love the Healthy Living with Chronic Pain program.
“They want to focus on what a person can do to have a positive impact on personal health while overcoming chronic pain as a daily challenge, learn more, stay engaged and stay connected to help themselves feel more in control,” said Ring, who directs the local program.