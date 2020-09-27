High Holidays, with a drill in hand

There are many ways to prepare for the High Holidays, but they don’t typically involve power tools.
Rosh Hashanah festively ushers in the Jewish New Year. It is also called the Jewish Day of Judgement, when our fate for the coming year is signed and sealed. It is followed by Yom Kippur (which takes place this year from sunset on Sept. 27 through nightfall on Sept. 28), the Jewish Day of Atonement.
The days leading up to these holy days are spent in prayer and introspection. We review our deeds (and misdeeds) from the past year, recognize our failings and missed opportunities and resolve to follow a better path and behavior in the year ahead.
But this year, I spent the days leading up to the Jewish High Holidays not with a prayer book in hand, but with a power drill, as well as a saw and a sanding machine. My friend and I prepared shofars — made of ram’s horns — whose sounding is the central observance of Rosh Hashanah, and which is sounded at the conclusion of the Yom Kippur services as well.
We distributed the shofars to community members who were not going to be able to attend services due to COVID-19. They were given directions that taught them the intricacies of sounding the shofar, and they were able to observe the holiday at home.
You might wonder why it was so important that they go through the process of hearing the shofar during the High Holidays. After all, we spend more hours praying during this time of year than at any other time — why wouldn’t that be enough? Certainly, prayer alone is an action of enormous importance. The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, clearly thought about this, as the following story illustrates.
Years ago, a member of the Jewish community in London, England, was asked by his ailing daughter to start praying more regularly. He wrote to the Rebbe about her request, and the Rebbe encouraged him to do as his daughter had asked, giving the following example: Assume a patient receives a prescription from his doctor and he picks up the medicine from the pharmacy. Once he returns home, he doesn’t actually take it. Will that conduct bring him a cure? Going through the action of praying provides some of the medicine we need to cure our souls.
The soul within each of us needs our attention, the Rebbe explained. The soul yearns for spirituality. It yearns to be connected to our Creator. Without our actions, the soul is voiceless. The action of prayer is important medicine, but it is only a portion of what is required in our lives to feed our spirit.
The physical sounding of the shofar — with its primitive, yet authentic blasts — reminds us to put our prayers into action in our daily life. By hearing this bold sound, we are reminded to actualize what we are saying in prayer.
On Rosh Hashanah, we sound the shofar 100 times throughout the prayer. At the conclusion of Yom Kippur, before we close our prayer books and break the 25-hour fast, we sound the shofar once more. We are admitting that the real expression of faith happens once we close the prayer book. It is tested when we face the ordinary and extraordinary challenges of life. Our faith is best expressed through action.
That is why I spent these precious days creating shofars for those in need. Hearing the shofar on Zoom or YouTube just wouldn’t be the same as hearing it in person— whether at the synagogue or at home. On Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we pray for a happy and sweet new year and we want that prayer to be fulfilled in the most real and tangible way.
As the challenges of this past year spill over into this coming year, we pray that a cure is found for COVID-19 and that healing is provided to all of humanity. We want our personal and communal problems to be addressed and solved in the best way possible.
The shofar reminds us that with help from above, we can do it.
