10 cool vines to grow in Tucson

Grapevine (Vitis vinifera): If you want to grow your own grapes here, you can — just choose varieties that require less than 200 chill hours. These are usually available in local nurseries in early spring. They usually prefer more acidic soil, so you could try growing them in a container; otherwise mulch with lots of organic matter after planting.

