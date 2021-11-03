7 plants native to Tucson for winter flowers

Parry’s Penstemon (Penstemon parryi): This perennial has lovely hot pink tubular flowers that hummingbirds love. It prefers afternoon shade. Plant in large clusters for a great show of color. You can also plant it from seeds in the fall, but they likely won’t flower until fully grown by the next year.

For more gardening information and articles on gardening in the Tucson area, subscribe to the free Tucson Garden Guide newsletter!

Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!