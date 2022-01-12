7 volunteer opportunities for Tucson plant lovers

7. Community Gardens of Tucson provides garden plots for a fee in 20 locations around Tucson for people to grow food plants. Volunteers can help with cleanup, maintenance and construction of gardens, help out with special events, and a variety of other tasks. Check out the volunteer information and fill out an application. You can also call 520-795-8823 or email at admin@communitygardensoftucson.org .

For more gardening information and articles on gardening in the Tucson area, subscribe to the free Tucson Garden Guide newsletter!

Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!