Sunday

Artisans Market — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Art glass, paintings, wood crafting, gemstone jewelry, textile crafts, marbleized scarf art, and more including Demonstrating Artists. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 18. Free. 298-1983.

Hanukkah Bazaar — Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road. Hanukkah menorahs, candles, gelt, games, organic honey, jewelry and handicrafts. Hot Hanukkah latkes (potato pancakes) sold by the Temple Emanu-El Men’s Club for a nominal charge. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18. Free. 327-4501.

Wednesday

All New Art Exhibit: The Holiday Bazaar — Womankraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Crafts and art. All work on display will retail for $100 or less. 1-5 p.m. Nov. 21-24. Free. 629-9976.

Thursday

World Care — World Care Warehouse, 2560 N. Huachuca. Computers, electronics, household goods, school supplies, small appliances, toys, Christmas decorations and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 514-1588.

Friday

Craft Artisan Festival — Village of Elgin Winery, Distillery, Brewery, 471 Elgin Road. Local Arizona Beers, wines, spirits, non alcoholic beverages, beauty products, homemade (Cottage) delights, photos, framed pieces, wood, glass, jewelry, custom clothing, fabric creations and much more. Fee for tasting and must be of legal drinking age. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24.Free. 990-0137.

Holiday Bazaar Pop-Up Shop — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Madcap collection of holiday creations. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 722-4412.

Saturday

Rincon Valley Artisans Market —  12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Local artisans. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 591-2276.

