All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Thousands of vintage antiques and collectibles offered by over 150 vendors. 7 a.m.-noon. Sept. 1. 312-5771.
Thursday
To Bead True Blue - Colors of the Stone: Tucson Artisan Workshops — Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Jewelry, gemstones, clothing and handcrafted goods. Designed, made, presented by independent artisans, studio artists and small production workshops. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 5-8. 1-530-274-2222.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 5. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 6. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners Presentation: Container Gardening Basics — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn what materials to use, the best types of soil and many other tips. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 6. 594-5580.
Saturday
Daughters of the Nile Yard Sale — Sabbar Shrine Center, 450 S. Tucson Blvd. Sale to benefit The Daughters of The Nile local organization that supports the Shriner's Hospitals for Children. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7. 624-2509.
Is it A Cactus or A Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in our cactus garden. 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7. 733-5153.