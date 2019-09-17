All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Antique, Vintage and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage and collectible book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22. 975-2904.
Monday
The Rosedude’s Guide to Preparing Roses for the Fall Bloom — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. The Rose Society of Tucson presents tips to help prepare roses for the fall bloom. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 23. 594-5305.
Wednesday
Desert Cafe and Art Gallery — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. Learn about the abundant food plants found or grown in a desert home. Recipes will be available for mesquite, cactus and tepary beans. Also learn about plants used to make dyes including the nopal cactus, home to the prized cochineal insect. Instructor: Carol Anderson, Tucson Botanical Garden Docent, Certified Arizona Master Naturalist. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 25. 594-5345.
Living Lab and Learning Center Tour — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Demonstration site for a variety of water harvesting and sustainable living practices for arid landscape living. Also, a children’s playhouse featuring a rain tank, play kitchen with greywater and sandbox. The tour takes place outside, so be prepared to be standing or walking for over an hour. 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 25. 396-3266.
Thursday
Field Studies Class: Composting Toilets — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Learn all about the humanure composting process, associated benefits and use, toilet design options, maintenance and permitting for planning a composting toilet. 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26. $30. 396-3266.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 26. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 27. 743-5273.
Summer Night Market — MSA Annex LLC, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento. Eat, drink and shop under the stars. Food trucks, local vendors, music, art installations and more. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 27. 461-1107.
Saturday
Autumn Community Yard Sale — Casa Del Rio Subdivision, River Crossing Lane and W. River Road. Casa Del Rio is located a half-mile west of the Oracle Road and River Road intersection, on the north side of River Road. 6 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sept. 28. 327-6537.
Antique and Vintage Fair — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Food trucks, music and antiques and collectibles. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 28. 724-5220.