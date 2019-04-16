Agave Fiesta — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Event showcases all things agave, including presentations, over 30 agave spirits, and an agave cocktail showdown. Enjoy live music, delicious food, agave spirit tastings, agave art, and other goods produced or inspired by the agave plant. Ages 21 and up. $75 VIP; $40 in advance; $45 day of. 5-10 p.m. April 27. $40. 622-8848. SHOPPING.

Sunday

Third Sunday Artisans  — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Art glass, paintings, wood crafting, gemstone jewelry, textile crafts and music from Local Musicians. Also features wine and food pairings, trail rides, local farm fresh foods, plants and a variety of food trucks. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. Free. 298-1983.

Monday

Celebrate Earth Day — Desert Meadows Park, 999 S. La Huerta, Green Valley. Interactive activities, booths, music and our love for the planet. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. Free. 1-575-770-5234.

Thursday

Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Artists, musicians, masseuse, garden art, rugs, crafts, pottery, and food. All ages welcome. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 25. Free. 724-5375.

Saturday

Agave Fiesta — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Event showcases all things agave, including presentations, over 30 agave spirits, and an agave cocktail showdown. Enjoy live music, delicious food, agave spirit tastings, agave art, and other goods produced or inspired by the agave plant. Ages 21 and up. 5-10 p.m. April 27. $75 VIP; $40 in advance; $45 day of. 622-8848.

