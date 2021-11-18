All you need to know about frost protection in your Tucson garden

Plants are also more likely to get damaged if it’s one of the first frosts of the season, particularly after a warm fall like we’ve had this year. Similarly, frosts at the end of winter, when the weather has started warming up, can also result in more frost damage. Take extra care to protect your plants at the start and end of the winter season.

Wind will also make frost damage more likely. If your property is a windy one, you may want to protect plants once nighttime temperatures get close to freezing, even if there’s no specific frost warning for your area.

How to protect

Watering plants a couple of days before the frost and keeping the soil evenly moist will help protect your plants. A dehydrated plant is at higher risk of damage than a well-watered one.

Make sure you are mulching to protect the roots — mulch is insulating, which is both good and bad. It will help keep your soil from freezing, but it will also keep it from heating up much during the day. For sensitive trees, you may try to move the mulch off the soil during the day and moving it back at night. For container plants, you may want to wrap the containers in blankets or other insulating material.