All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Sunday Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Thousands of vintage antiques and collectibles offered by over 150 vendors. 7 a.m.-noon. June 2. 312-5771.
The Original Sunday Antique Fair — Old Vail Middle School, 13299 E. Colossal Cave Road, Vail. Antiques, jewelry, clothing, food and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2. 243-0386.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. June 6. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. June 7. 743-5273.