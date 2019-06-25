All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 3, 5 and 6. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. July 3 and 6. 626-5161.
Thursday
Antique, Vintage, and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectible book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 4-6. 975-2904.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. July 5. 743-5273.
Saturday
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of Readings-sea shells, crysal ball, rocks, Egyptian sand, sparkle,abstract art, pyschometry and tea readings. $20 tax deductible for 15 minutes. reading. All proceeds go to the Church. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6. 461-2910.