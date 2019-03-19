Sunday
Arts and Crafts Festival — Tanque Verde Center, 7025 E. Tanque Verde. Over 40 of Tucson's artisans showcasing, one of a kind art and jewelry, furniture, metal art, framed wall art, photography, furniture, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 24. Free. 668-9710.
Wednesday
Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jams and jellies. Coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. Kitchen is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27. Free. 574-6100.
Thursday
Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Artists, musicians, masseuse, garden art, rugs, crafts, pottery, and food. All ages welcome. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. March 28. Free. 724-5375.